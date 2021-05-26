Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $592.93 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

