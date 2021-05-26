Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 64.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HUBS stock opened at $501.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.95 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.74 and a 52 week high of $574.83.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

