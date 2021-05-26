Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE LSI opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $98.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.