Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

