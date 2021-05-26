Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,230 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

HBI opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

