Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $738.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 738 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 735 ($9.60), with a volume of 249114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £779.67 million and a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 681.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 588.29.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

