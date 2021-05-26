Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.09

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 7549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

