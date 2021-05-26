Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after buying an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $204.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $204.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.