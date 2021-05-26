Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSP. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,392,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $8,651,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

