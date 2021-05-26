NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.36

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 50495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

