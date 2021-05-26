ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 66,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,400,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 180,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,723 shares of company stock worth $13,239,992 in the last three months. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

