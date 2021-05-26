Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $107.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $107.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.