Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

NAT opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

