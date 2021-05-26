Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

