Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.