PAX Gold Price Hits $1,918.27 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $115.40 million and approximately $36.55 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,918.27 or 0.04826308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00965288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.45 or 0.09831031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091395 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.