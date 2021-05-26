SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

