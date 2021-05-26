AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AVEVF stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

