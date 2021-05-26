Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

