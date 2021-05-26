Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ARD stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

