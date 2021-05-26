Research Analysts Set Expectations for RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

