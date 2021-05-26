HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.88 ($17.60).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,097.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,099.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

