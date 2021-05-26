Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

