Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $347.60

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 347.60 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 327.80 ($4.28), with a volume of 1034450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.40 ($4.03).

The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.50.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

