PotCoin (POT) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and $4,301.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.01 or 0.07082708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $757.10 or 0.01904229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00500791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00196218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.54 or 0.00652775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00448437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00384993 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,226,293 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

