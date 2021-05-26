Carbon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $259,067.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $259,067.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00182532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.65 or 0.00844220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00032834 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,420,147 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.