Head-To-Head Contrast: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SBA Communications and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 6 1 2.80 Easterly Government Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $327.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Volatility & Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.08 billion 15.68 $24.10 million $9.44 31.65 Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.07 $11.96 million $1.26 16.40

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Easterly Government Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 6.59% -2.99% 1.49% Easterly Government Properties 6.85% 1.32% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Easterly Government Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

