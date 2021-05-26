The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $4.94 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 488,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

