Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.