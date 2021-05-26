BTRS (BTRS) & The Competition Critical Review

BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) is one of 51 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BTRS to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BTRS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% BTRS Competitors -22.65% -3.51% 4.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BTRS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 BTRS Competitors 319 1363 2171 72 2.51

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 4.53%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTRS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A -$4.45 million -19.34 BTRS Competitors $2.11 billion $203.98 million 25.52

BTRS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BTRS competitors beat BTRS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

