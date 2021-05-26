HC Wainwright Raises LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $16.50

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.74% from the stock’s previous close.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

