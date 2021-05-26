Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

