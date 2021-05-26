Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

LON PTEC opened at GBX 458 ($5.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 251.60 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 441.75.

In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

