Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29).

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Also, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,157 and have sold 304,252 shares valued at $357,128,547.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

