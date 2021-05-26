Banc of California Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,294 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,170% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.84. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

