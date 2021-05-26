Plains GP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,116 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,915% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

