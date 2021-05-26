Virtu Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.