GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00 on June 15th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.90.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GBL opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $789.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.69. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,868. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

