Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,100 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

NYSE WK opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

