Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by 131.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

