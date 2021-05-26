Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

