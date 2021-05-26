iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

IGM stock opened at $378.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.75. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $254.62 and a 52-week high of $392.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

