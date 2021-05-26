M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $43,544,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Coherent by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 245,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

