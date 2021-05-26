M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,458 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

