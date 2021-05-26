M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $178.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $155.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.