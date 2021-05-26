21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

