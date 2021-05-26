Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Vipshop has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

