Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

