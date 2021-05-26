Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

FBP stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,137,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

