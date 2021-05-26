Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVLG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

